Deputy, K9 involved in crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An officer and his K9 were involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 521 near Possum Hollow Road.

Officials said three vehicles were involved in the accident; however, only one person was hurt.

While the deputy and his K9 are entrapped in their vehicle, they are expected to be okay.

It is unclear what led up to the collision.

