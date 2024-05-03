Local

Detectives say Caldwell County woman allegedly shot, killed husband

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Caldwell County detectives said.

It happened late Thursday night at their home along Zacks Fork Road east of Lenoir.

Deputies said the woman allegedly shot and killed her husband inside their home. They said they plan to consult with the district attorney about possible charges.

