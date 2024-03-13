Detention officer arrested for giving phone to inmate

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County detention officer was arrested for giving a phone to a resident at a detention center she worked at.

Deputies say they found out Ayana Dillion gave the phone to the inmate after investigating a report of an illegal item at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

“Unlawful activities within our facility will not be tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated. Staff and resident safety are one of our top priorities and actions like this compromises that. I commend my staff for their thorough investigation,” said Sheriff McFadden.

It’s illegal to give a phone to someone in custody in a local confinement facility, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

She began working for the MCSO in October of 2021. She was fired on Tuesday, March 12.

