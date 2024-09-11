Detention officer charged, accused of giving inmate a phone

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office jail employee has been charged and fired for allegedly giving an inmate a cell phone.

Detention officers found that inmate Christopher Roy Bell, 28, had a cell phone inside of his jail cell, according to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Detectives discovered that the detention officer, Jocelyn Marie Santiago, gave the phone to Bell.

Detectives learned that the inmate and detention officer had been communicating and had formed a relationship.

Santiago is charged with furnishing a controlled substance to an inmate and is placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond.

