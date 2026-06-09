Developer adds short-term rental units to fill NoDa’s hotel gap

CHARLOTTE — Space Craft has added short-term rental options to its Joinery and Inkwell communities, a move Emma Kenney believes will bring more visibility to the company’s properties while offering more flexible options for people visiting Charlotte.

Kenney, asset and retail manager at Space Craft, said the Charlotte-based multifamily developer previously offered a handful of short-term rental units for those visiting current residents and decided to expand the program through a partnership with Denver-based property management company Sentral.

It now has 15 fully furnished units available to rent short term — 11 at Joinery West and North and four at Inkwell.

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