Developer buys NoDa land for 403-unit apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Texas multifamily developer Embrey has bought land in NoDa for its fourth Charlotte-area apartment project.

The San Antonio company acquired 7 acres at 3035 N. Tryon St., next door to NoDa Brewing Co., where it plans to build a 403-unit, four-story community. Embrey paid $13 million for the parcel on Sept. 5, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units at market rate-rent prices.

