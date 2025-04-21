Developer completes new South End high-rise apartment towers

CHARLOTTE — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings earlier this month completed Linea, one of South End’s first true high-rise apartment towers. Leasing is well underway for the 24-story, 370-unit building at 2161 Hawkins St. that opened its first units in January.

Washington, D.C.-based Bozzuto is the property management firm in charge of Linea. Bozzuto also manages The Reed in uptown, as well as Oro and Towerview in Ballantyne.

Kory Gebhart, general manager at Bozzuto, said Linea is about 20% leased — well ahead of the firm’s expectations.

“It’s been almost overwhelming how busy we’ve been,” she said. “We’re about 60 days ahead of budget right now, and we started pre-leasing around November/December, which is typically the slowest time of the year. ”

Linea has 35 studios, 193 one-bedroom units, 128 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units and 13 penthouses on the 22nd and 24th floors. Gebhart said the units on floors two through six, which are in the building’s podium, have the lowest rental rates.

Studio rent starts at $1,760 per month; one-bedrooms start at $2,040 per month; two-bedrooms start at $3,490 per month; and three-bedrooms start at $5,460 per month, according to the Linea website. Penthouses start at $5,200 for a one-bedroom and go up to $11,740 for a three-bedroom.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

©2025 Cox Media Group