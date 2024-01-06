Developer eye property with beloved Bemont bar for transit development

BELMONT, N.C. — A PB draft and a shot of Jim Beam.

It’s known as a buckshot, and it is the signature order at the Two Buck Saloon in the Belmont neighborhood.

But is there a developer looking to get rid of the popular watering hole?

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission will consider a rezoning petition for this property.

Clachan Properties is asking the Charlotte City Council to rezone the 1.6 acres that include Two Buck Saloon from manufacturing and mixed-use to transit-oriented development.

While the rezoning would allow more to be built on the property, many loyal customers have one question: what does this mean for Two Buck Saloon?

According to the attorney, the property owner is exploring redevelopment options, but they expect the saloon to be part of the community for years to come.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the issue sometime in January.

