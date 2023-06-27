Developer plots next steps for major project in in Huntersville that was just approved

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — After securing a key town approval earlier this week, Davidson-based Treenail Development is now moving forward on its plans for a large mixed-use project off Hambright Road in Huntersville.

Treenail has spent years plotting Town 1, a project that calls for 747 multifamily units and 419,300 square feet of various types of commercial space at an approximately 70-acre site near Interstate 77. NASCAR driver Joey Logano is a partner in the effort.

Treenail’s Ben Geisler told the Charlotte Business Journal that the planning phase for Town 1 is charging ahead, as the developer sees the project as a good fit for the southern area of town, near Hambright and Mt. Holly-Huntersville roads.

“We feel like it really has the opportunity to be a mini-urban community in and amongst itself that can also be a destination for people who live nearby,” Geisler said. “I think by filling some of the needs in that area for restaurants, retail, neighborhood services, you need those types of things when you have people living in any given area. That part of Huntersville is a little bit of a desert for that.”

Town 1 will include five types of residential product, along with a range of commercial uses. The project has 31 acres planned for residential development and 30 acres eyed for commercial development, according to site plans.

The commercial element of Town 1 will be centered on a pedestrian village that Geisler has previously compared to Kingsley Town Center in Fort Mill.

