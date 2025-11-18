Local

Developer prepares new $30M phase of sports medicine campus in Charlotte

Charlotte medical office developer Taylor Capital will break ground next month on phase two of its Carolina Sports Medicine Center project at the Rea Farms development. (TAYLOR CAPITAL)
CHARLOTTE — Taylor Capital is set to begin construction next month on phase two of the Carolina Sports Medicine Center in south Charlotte.

The expansion will add a 30,000-square-foot building to the existing project on Golf Links Drive.

Rob Taylor, managing partner at Taylor Capital, stated that the new building will feature a 20,000-square-foot surgery center on the first floor and 10,000 square feet of additional medical service space on the second floor.

