Developer prepares new $30M phase of sports medicine campus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Taylor Capital is set to begin construction next month on phase two of the Carolina Sports Medicine Center in south Charlotte.

The expansion will add a 30,000-square-foot building to the existing project on Golf Links Drive.

Rob Taylor, managing partner at Taylor Capital, stated that the new building will feature a 20,000-square-foot surgery center on the first floor and 10,000 square feet of additional medical service space on the second floor.

