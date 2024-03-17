Developer snags uptown site for apartments

CHARLOTTE — A notable property in uptown Charlotte’s Fourth Ward has a buyer, more than three years after it was listed for sale.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Daniel Corp. closed March 12 on the acquisition of two parcels at 306 N. Graham St. and 420 W. Sixth St., according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The developer paid $9 million for the two sites, which total 1.6 acres along North Graham Street between West Sixth and Seventh streets.

Daniel Corp. is planning a 241-unit, seven-story building that will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property will include an elevated pool deck, coworking space, state-of-the-art fitness studio, two-story resident social space, conditioned bike storage and repair room, resident-only market on site, and secured and covered parking.

