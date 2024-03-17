Developer sued over Dilworth project

CHARLOTTE — A construction company based in Ohio has filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte developer behind a Dilworth apartment project.

Cleveland Construction filed a complaint in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Feb. 26 against East Boulevard Development Co. LLC. EBDC hired Mentor, Ohio-based Cleveland Construction in February 2022 as the general contractor for its planned multifamily development at 1701 East Blvd.

The complaint alleges that since then several disputes have arisen between Cleveland Construction and EBDC regarding the proper interpretation of the agreed-upon contract. Cleveland Construction contends that, according to the contract, liquidated damages — or funds covering the cost for each day a project continues past its date of completion — was to be capped at 3% of the guaranteed maximum price.

