Developer takes first steps to launch 20-story tower in midtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Ravin appears to be moving ahead with plans for a high-rise apartment tower on a midtown site it’s owned since 2020.

The Charlotte-based multifamily developer, led by CEO David Ravin, is planning for a building of up to 283 units at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and South Kings Drive. The development is expected to include a parking deck and ground-floor retail. Renderings from Northwood Ravin’s website show a 20-story tower on top the parking structure.

Northwood filed land development permits with the city on Sept. 20 for land site inspection and grading. Site work there is to include demolition, storm water updates and utility taps to existing mains.

