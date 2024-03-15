Developer targets Charlotte Pipe site

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe & Foundry site near uptown has been targeted by global real estate giant Trammell Crow Co. to lead a major, multi-phase development.

Sources familiar with the plans say the Dallas-based company is in talks to manage the future of the 55.5-acre site bordering South End’s Gold District and near Bank of America Stadium. The property was previously home to Charlotte Pipe’s cast iron foundry which dates back more than a century.

