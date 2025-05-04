Developers filling in Charlotte sites with high-end homes, apartments

CHARLOTTE — More infill developments and apartment projects are popping up across Charlotte.

A pocket community of 15 homes, some of which near $1 million in sale price, is nearing completion in Enderly Park — likely setting a bar for that west Charlotte neighborhood. Across town, in NoDa, a small development with nine luxury homes is also taking shape.

And Charlotte developer Hopper Communities continues to build out its pipeline of infill townhome projects. It’s under construction on 52 townhomes in south Charlotte as well as 41 units in the lower South End area.

As for apartments, a New York developer has zeroed in on lower South End for its next apartment project here, recently filing permits for 263 units on South Tryon Street.

Read more here.

WATCH: CMPD evacuates Lovin’ Life Music Fest due to severe weather

CMPD evacuates Lovin’ Life Music Fest due to severe weather

©2025 Cox Media Group