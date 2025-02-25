Local

Development adds apartments, retail space in downtown Concord

By Charlotte Business Journal
Novi Lofts includes 89 apartments and three commercial spaces in downtown Concord. City of Concord (Melissa Key)
CONCORD, N.C. — Lansing Melbourne Group has completed the third and final of its Novi mixed-use projects in downtown Concord.

Last week, the Florida-based developer — along with its partner, Denholtz — held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Novi Lofts at 26 Union St. in Concord. The seven-story project includes 89 apartments and 5,134 square feet of retail space.

LMG and Denholtz opened the first two Novi projects in downtown Concord in June 2023 and July 2024, respectively. In total, those projects have brought more than 300 apartments and around 11,000 square feet of retail space to the area.

