Development plan filed at former credit union HQ in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte commercial real estate firm is moving forward with its planned redevelopment of the former Skyla Credit Union headquarters in Plaza Midwood.

Republic Development Group filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 25 for its proposed multifamily community at 718 Central Ave. The firm, a subsidiary of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Family of Cos., will develop the site totaling 3.63 acres at Central Avenue and Piedmont Street.

Read more at the Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

©2025 Cox Media Group