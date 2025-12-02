Local

Development plan filed at former credit union HQ in Plaza Midwood

Charlotte Business Journal
Development plan filed at former credit union HQ in Plaza Midwood Charlotte-based Republic Development Group is planning a 380-unit multifamily community at 718 Central Ave., the former Skyla Credit Union headquarters, in Plaza Midwood. Construction is expected to begin in 2026. (Republic Development Group)
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte commercial real estate firm is moving forward with its planned redevelopment of the former Skyla Credit Union headquarters in Plaza Midwood.

Republic Development Group filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 25 for its proposed multifamily community at 718 Central Ave. The firm, a subsidiary of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Family of Cos., will develop the site totaling 3.63 acres at Central Avenue and Piedmont Street.

