Dilworth restaurant closes as owner eyes new chapter

CHARLOTTE — A longtime business owner in Dilworth is moving on from the restaurant industry, with a new concept set to move in.

Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop has closed, with owner Fran Scibelli selling the business to a group that plans to change the concept.

“The state of the restaurant business, the world and where I am in my life all convinced me to close this particular chapter,” Scibelli told the Charlotte Business Journal via email. “I have loved my guests, my team, the food we produced and the many friends I’ve made over the years.”

