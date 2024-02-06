Disaster loan outreach center opens for residents affected by severe January storm

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest disaster loans available to residents and businesses affected by severe weather on Jan. 9.

Those affected areas included Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell, and Lincoln counties.

The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open until Feb. 19 and will be located on Government Drive in Newton.

Organizers said customer service representatives will be available at the center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

Loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters will be eligible for loans up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans will also be available for businesses that may need working capital due to the disaster, regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

This includes small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations, according to organizers.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain, or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

Organizers said interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and monthly payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may also apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 1, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is November 1, 2024.

