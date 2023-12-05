District said bedbugs found in student’s backpack was ‘isolated’ case

CONCORD, N.C. — Bedbugs found in a student’s backpack last week are an “isolated” case, Cabarrus County Schools told Channel 9.

The district said on Thursday, the bugs were found in the bag of a West Cabarrus High School student.

School administrators let maintenance staff know, and they inspected both the school and school bus. They didn’t find any other evidence of bedbugs, the district said, and there is no infestation at this time.

Officials treated the locations the backpack had been out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities couldn’t provide any more information in an effort to protect student privacy. A spokesperson said for privacy reasons, Cabarrus County Schools doesn’t send out schoolwide messaging for cases like this since it was isolated.

