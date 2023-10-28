Divine Nine hosts ‘Stroll to the Polls’ to encourage local election voting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s Black fraternities and sororities came together Saturday to emphasize the importance of voting in upcoming local elections.

The “Divine Nine” hosted the “Stroll to the Polls,” a half-mile walk from the Stratford Richardson YMCA to the early voting site at West Boulevard Library.

“We are calling on our members and we are calling on the community to join this Unity Walk because every step we take to cast our votes drives home the fact that every vote counts,” said Leland Howard, president of the Charlotte area chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Howard said the goal is to increase voter turnout, referencing a 4 percent turnout at a recent primary election.

“This time we want to come together loud and strong to urge everyone to get out the vote,” Howard said. ““If we can help kick-start our members and our community to vote early, we hope this will help drive turnout all the way to November 7.”

Election day is Nov. 7, but early voting is held at 19 sites until Nov. 4.

The “Divine Nine” refers to the nine Black Greek Organizations in the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

