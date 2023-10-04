Local

DNA leads to arrest of suspect, accused of killing Charlotte man in Nashville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Jordan Thompson (METRO NASHVILLE PD)

NASHVILLE — DNA technology and cellphone data led detectives to Jordan Thompson, 23, who is accused of killing Jamal Moore, 30, of Charlotte, on Jan. 28, in Nashville, police announced Wednesday.

Thompson was arrested and was put in jail under no bond.

Moore was stabbed to death and found on the side of the road. The Charlotte man was in Nashville on business.

