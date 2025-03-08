Doctors exit Atrium Health to launch clinic

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health has launched a new local concierge primary care clinic, run by two veteran physicians.

Dr. Tom Batchelor and Dr. Carly Hamlin, who have 35 and 15 years of experience, respectively, chose to leave their practices at Atrium Health to run the newly minted Novant Health Traditions Concierge Medicine. The clinic is membership-based, offering faster access to in-person appointments and 24/7 phone access.

Batchelor said he and Hamlin will each take up to 500 patients, which allows them to provide a higher level of individualized and extended care through phone access beyond in-office appointments, better integration of patient specialists and dedicating more time during each visit. Patients can schedule 30- , 60- or 90-minute appointments.

Patients also receive a high-level annual physical akin to those administered by The Mayo Clinic.

