Dog killed, roof collapses from house fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house in southwest Charlotte suffered intense damage from a fire that killed at least one dog, the Charlotte Fire Department reported.

The fire engulfed the home on Charing Grove Lane around 11 a.m. Thursday and took 36 minutes to control.

Captain Gillmore with CFD told Channel 9′s crew at the scene that one dog died and another dog is missing, but the residents were not at the home at the time of the fire.

Channel 9 is working to learn the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

