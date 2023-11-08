DOT adds sign to deter speeders on dangerous stretch of road

CHARLOTTE — Kristen Askey said she’s witnessed multiple wrecks on The Plaza near Aintree Road in east Charlotte.

Several cars have crashed steps away from her home.

“My fear was that somebody is going to die, and the last thing you ever want is your home, your comfort place, your safe place for somebody to pass away,” Askey said. “And unfortunately, that exact thing happened.”

A passenger in a Jaguar was killed in September after the car crashed into a tree on Askey’s property, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police believe the driver was impaired and speeding.

“What I’ve asked the city to do is to give people a reason to stop or slow down or both of those,” Askey said.

The city of Charlotte identified the stretch of The Plaza as a “high-injury network.”

The Charlotte Department of Transportation added temporary, mobile driver feedback signs on The Plaza between Milton Road and Eastway Drive, which is intended to serve as a second speedometer for drivers.

Askey believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“It took, unfortunately, many injured people, even someone passing away,” Askey said. “It took a lot of car accidents.”

The city said the digital displays will be up for six weeks.

Askey said she hopes to see another, permanent solution.

"I'm hoping that it makes a big difference in measures that the city can take to get people to slow down.





