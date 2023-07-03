Double shooting in Statesville sends teens to hospital

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were shot in Statesville early Saturday morning, Statesville Police Department confirmed.

Statesville PD said the double shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. on July 1 in the area of 910 Hill Terrace near U.S. Highway 70.

Deleon Dalton was the 18-year-old victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The 17-year-old teen was shot in the hand, according to police.

While officers were traveling to the scene, the victims had already been transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital by an unknown individual, police said.

Both victims were later transported to Baptist Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

