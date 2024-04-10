Down payment assistance coming for SC public service workers

SOUTH CAROLINA — People who work in public service can get more help to purchase a home in South Carolina.

SC Housing will offer $12,000 in forgivable down payment assistance to public service workers, including nurses, teachers and law enforcement officers.

The initiative is part of the 2024 Palmetto Heroes Program.

Historically, the program has seen high demand. Reservations typically fill up within a few months, officials said.

The program returns April 15 and is first come, first served. Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Homeowner upset about runoff, town and state say developer did everything by the book)

Homeowner upset about runoff, town and state say developer did everything by the book

©2024 Cox Media Group