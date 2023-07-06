Downed powerlines, equipment fire causes road closure in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Downed powerlines and an equipment fire have caused a road closure in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the inbound lanes near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Hidden Valley Road are blocked due to downed powerlines.

UPDATE: A look at the utility pole that caught fire and fell in the middle of Sugar Creek at Hidden Valley Rd. The road is currently CLOSED in both directions. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/LCGnzHxInp — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 6, 2023

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

Fire Officials said significant delays are expected.

Duke Energy is reporting over a thousand power outages in the area. It is expected to be repaired around 12 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

