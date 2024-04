CHARLOTTE — A road in southwest Charlotte was blocked Thursday morning due to crews making repairs.

Traffic signals were found lying in the middle of Arrowood Road near Southern Pine Boulevard.

It is unclear if a tree fell on them or if strong winds knocked them down.

However, it caused the roadway to be blocked for several hours. Power in the area was also affected.

