Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Providence Road is blocked Monday morning due to a massive tree in the roadway.

Video of the scene shows a large tree blocked off by barricades north of Wendover Road near Vernon Drive.

It has been closed since around 7 a.m. NCDOT officials hope to have all lanes reopened by 10 a.m. Monday.

ALERT: IB Providence Rd. is BLOCKED north of Wendover Rd. near Vernon Dr. due to massive tree in the roadway. #cltraffic #clttraffic #clt pic.twitter.com/KgykZQPfNz — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 4, 2025

