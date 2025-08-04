Local

Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Providence Rd Downed Tree
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Providence Road is blocked Monday morning due to a massive tree in the roadway.

Video of the scene shows a large tree blocked off by barricades north of Wendover Road near Vernon Drive.

It has been closed since around 7 a.m. NCDOT officials hope to have all lanes reopened by 10 a.m. Monday.

Click here for live traffic maps >>>

VIDEO: How to catch a dying tree before it falls

How to catch a dying tree before it falls

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read