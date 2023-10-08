Local

Downtown Gastonia event increases access to resources

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Downtown Gastonia (Melissa Key)

GASTONIA — Gaston County Public Health and Disability Rights of North Carolina hosted its annual event, “Walk and Roll Together, Gaston/Caminemos y Rodemos Juntos Gaston,” in downtown Gastonia on Saturday.

This was the second year the event has been held.

The event’s purpose was to inform and provide assistance to the community, specifically the Latino community.

The event was free and featured a cultural celebration, 2K walk, entertainment, food, and more.

Non-profit and civic organizations were also at the event to discuss its community resources with those in attendance.

