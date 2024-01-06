Downtown Rock Hill building set for remake

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An active Rock Hill developer has acquired a downtown site there with plans to revitalize an existing building.

A buyer affiliated with buyer is affiliated with Warren Norman Co. Inc. recently purchased several parcels at Oakland Avenue and Main Street for $3.3 million, according to York County real estate records. Plans include revitalizing an existing structure on the site.

The site consists of two buildings, Warren Norman Co.’s Warren Norman told the Charlotte Business Journal. One is the Guardian building, formerly the Andrew Jackson Hotel building, which will be renovated. A smaller structure will likely be demolished.

