Dozen displaced after intentionally set fire burns through house in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A dozen people lost their home after it was purposely set on fire, Charlotte Fire Department reports.

The fire burned through a house on the 2800 block of Columbus Circle around 9 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes, and they say no one was hurt.

After investigating, CFD says the fire was intentionally set. Around $30,000 worth of property was damaged or lost.

A suspect is in custody.

Five adults and seven children were displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross, CFD said.

(WATCH: 3 firefighters injured while fighting house fire in Steele Creek)

3 firefighters injured while fighting house fire in Steele Creek





©2023 Cox Media Group