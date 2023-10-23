Dozens gather in Uptown park in support of Israel

CHARLOTTE — Residents in Charlotte continue to publicly voice their feelings about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Several people gathered at Marshall Park in Uptown for a rally in support of Israel on Sunday afternoon.

They condemned the violent, surprise attack conducted by Hamas earlier this month and shared their concern for the people the group has taken hostage.

“It sends a message that we are not going to sit down and not take action,” Olga Washington, an attendee of the rally, said. It sends a message to our leaders that they need to take action for the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters in the US as well as stand firm and strong with Israel.”

There have been multiple gatherings and rallies in support of Israel and others in support of Palestine in Charlotte since Hamas’ attack.

