Dozens walk a mile to raise awareness about child trafficking

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people walked a mile loop around Camp North End Saturday to raise awareness about impoverished children and children who are victims of human trafficking.

Students at JT Williams Secondary Montessori School in north Charlotte walked to raise money for Joy International.

The global nonprofit dedicates its resources to preventing child trafficking and empowering teens, children, and young adults who’ve been trafficked worldwide.

One student told Channel 9 the goal of the event from her perspective.

“Promote education and awareness for the community on human trafficking because it’s not really a very known subject,” said Madison Higley, with JT Williams Secondary Montessori School.

Students aimed to raise $10,000 this year and they’ve met that goal but they’re still taking donations.

