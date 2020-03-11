Driver avoids jail time after running over woman’s feet on side of I-85

CHARLOTTE — A driver ran over a woman’s feet while she was fixing a flat tire along Interstate 85 near Interstate 77.
The car kept going, but the woman’s friend followed the driver and filmed it on a cellphone. That footage helped police catch the driver.
“I am grateful,” victim Neallanda Hopper said. “I am so lucky.”
The driver of the white Honda sedan seen in the video was not charged with hit-and-run and didn’t go to jail.
