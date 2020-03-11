Driver avoids jail time after running over woman’s feet on side of I-85

Driver avoids jail time after running over woman?s feet on side of highway
Updated: March 11, 2020 - 5:37 AM

CHARLOTTE — A driver ran over a woman’s feet while she was fixing a flat tire along Interstate 85 near Interstate 77.

[ ALSO READ: Two cars hit by bullets on I-85, including one with 3 children inside ]

The car kept going, but the woman’s friend followed the driver and filmed it on a cellphone. That footage helped police catch the driver.

Content Continues Below

“I am grateful,” victim Neallanda Hopper said. “I am so lucky.”

(WSOC)

The driver of the white Honda sedan seen in the video was not charged with hit-and-run and didn’t go to jail.

In the video at the top of this webpage, anchor Blaine Tolison spoke with Hopper about her journey to recover and her call for tougher charges.

Charlotte couple on edge after window shot out in what they believe was road rage

Read more top trending stories on wsoctv.com:

American Airlines extends waiver for change fees as coronavirus spreads

SC man who tested positive for coronavirus flew through Charlotte Douglas, officials say

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shovel-wielding man attacks another man on uptown street

FORECAST: Temps stay mild as we deal with small chance for sprinkles all week

Jim Bakker may be forced to reimburse customers after false claim about coronavirus cure

© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group