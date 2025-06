BELMONT, N.C. — A driver is facing multiple charges after police said she caused a deadly crash on June 17, according to Belmont police.

Talyiah Staton crashed into Herbert Wilson’s SUV when she pulled out of a parking lot and onto Wilkinson Boulevard.

Staton was charged with driving without a license and death by motor vehicle.

Belmont woman mourns husband killed in wreck on the way to the store

