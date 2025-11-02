Driver charged for DWI crash that injured police officer

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department officer was involved in a collision on Saturday in Iredell County after a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and struck the officer’s patrol car.

The incident occurred at 9:38 P.M. on NC 801 when the Camry, driven by 19-year-old Gabriel Matthew Cline, veered off the roadway, overcorrected, and collided with the southbound patrol car.

Both the officer and Cline were transported to an area hospital and were later released. Cline was charged with multiple offenses including driving while impaired, driving by a person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Cline was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

