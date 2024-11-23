Driver charged months later in deadly Matthews crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Nima Justin Behrouzjou, 26, was driving recklessly while impaired, when his vehicle crashed into another, killing the other driver on Aug. 23, Matthews Police said.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash at about 7:10 a.m. on Monroe Road near the QT where Ramon Alberto Martinez, 21, died at the scene.

Months later, evidence led to the charges against Behrouzjou.

He was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, speeding, no operator’s license, and reckless driving.

