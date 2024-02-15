Driver dies after car flips on Caldwell County road, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A died when his car flipped after running off the road in Caldwell County, investigators said.

State troopers said it happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday. They were called to Burns Road near Oran Yount Lane, where they found a 1999 Pontiac Bonneville on its side.

Investigators believe the driver, 64-year-old Stanley Jeffery Burns, of Granite Falls, was heading west on Burns Road when he drove off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, flipped, and came to a rest on the driver’s side.

Burns died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, highway patrol said.

Authorities don’t think he was drinking or speeding when he crashed.

No further information was released.

