Driver facing several charges after car crashed into Plaza Midwood apartment building

CHARLOTTE — The driver, police said, crashed into a Plaza Midwood apartment building and has been charged with several crimes.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Terel Hawkins was the man seen running away from the crash on Central Avenue last week.

Police said it all started after they pulled Hawkins over for a traffic violation. During that stop, officers discovered that Hawkins had multiple outstanding felony warrants and tried to get him out of the car.

Hawkins then fled, speeding down Central Avenue. As he was trying to get away, police say Hawkins crashed into the Overton Row Apartments in Plaza Midwood, knocking out multiple power poles and causing more than $20,000 in damage.

CMPD arrested Terrell Hawkins after the crash into the apartments that surround Thirsty Beaver.



Hawkins was later tackled by officers and taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to police.

