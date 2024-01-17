Driver had drugs in her system at time of deadly crash involving police officer, troopers say

HICKORY, N.C. — A driver who died in a crash involving a police officer in September had drugs in her system, according to a report the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released Tuesday.

A Hickory police officer in an SUV was chasing a motorcycle on Highway 70 when the patrol vehicle struck 38-year-old Cynthia Fox’s minivan, killing her and her 12-year-old son.

The new report does not specify what drug was in Fox’s system.

Troopers also said the reconstruction unit is expected to take several more weeks to find out exactly what happened in the wreck.

Officer Atia Shamseldin was fired after the wreck.

