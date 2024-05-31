Driver of hit-and-run charged with attempted murder

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are being hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a driver hit them near N.C. Highway 194 and Triple T Drive and kept going, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Bryan Osborne, of Boone, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is in jail under no bond.

One of the victims was airlifted to Johnston City Medical Center and the other was taken to Watauga County Medical Center. They are each in stable condition.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

