Driver killed after pickup hits tree blocking road in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A fatal collision occurred on SC 102 near Bear Creek Road, involving a 2003 Chevy pickup, Monday evening.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The incident happened approximately five miles south of Chesterfield, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling north when it struck a tree that was blocking the lane of traffic.

Following this, the pickup ran off the right side of the roadway and struck another tree.

The identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed, pending information from the coroner.

VIDEO: ‘Tragic loss’: Community mourns 8-year-old girl killed in head-on crash

'Tragic loss': Community mourns 8-year-old girl killed in head-on crash

©2025 Cox Media Group