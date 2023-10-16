Driver killed in crash into ditch outside Troutman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Highway patrol troopers are looking into what led to a deadly crash Sunday evening in a rural area of Iredell County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one person was killed in the crash, which happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Tahoe was going east on Houston Road when it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch on the other side before flipping over. It happened near Weathers Creek Road, which is southeast of Troutman.

Highway patrol said Houston Road was blocked for several hours while investigators were at the scene.

On Monday, an update from the highway patrol identified the driver of the Tahoe as 32-year-old Jose Alfredo Cruz Valencia of Statesville. Troopers said Valencia died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. A passenger inside the Tahoe wasn’t hurt.

Highway patrol says investigators believe “speed and alcohol” contributed to the crash, but it’s still under investigation.

Authorities didn’t say if any other cars were involved.

