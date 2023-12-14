Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Chester County Wednesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on SC 223 near Mount Vernon Road.

Troopers said a four-door sedan was traveling south on SC 223 when it went off the right side of the road, lost control, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene, according to troopers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

