Driver killed when car sinks in Gaston County pond, deputies say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies said an elderly man’s body was pulled from a pond following a crash Wednesday night in Gaston County.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded around 8:20 p.m. to a pond near the intersection of Mount Zion Church Road and Highway 274 at the request of Hughes Pond Fire Department.
Deputies said when they got there, they could see headlights from a car underwater about 100 feet from shore.
Witnesses told authorities that an elderly driver crossed the road in front of them and crashed into the water. He did not come back up so they tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.
First responders and dive team members went into the water and found the man’s car. They said both front windows were down and the victim’s body was found in the back seat.
Divers then attached cables to the wheels of the car and wreckers pulled it to shore.
The car and the case have been turned over to the Highway Patrol. The driver’s name has not been released.
