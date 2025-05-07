Driver OK after SUV flips in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says everyone is OK after a crash early Wednesday morning in north Charlotte.

Channel 9 spotted an SUV that flipped on its side at W. Sugar Creek Road and Brownes Ferry Road.

We could see damage across the SUV, including the windshield being shattered. It didn’t appear to involve any other cars.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m.

Despite the damage to the car, MEDIC says it didn’t take anyone to the hospital.

(VIDEO >> ‘Unreal’: Teen driver ejected after SUV crashes into Gastonia home)

‘Unreal’: Teen driver ejected after SUV crashes into Gastonia home

©2025 Cox Media Group