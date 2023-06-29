Driver of Porsche dies in 2-vehicle wreck in Caldwell County, troopers say

The driver of a 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera died in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County, troopers said.

The Porsche was going south on U.S. Highway 321 near the Watauga County line at about 3:10 p.m. when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado going the other way.

The driver of the Porsche, Harold Kelly Parsons, 49, of Lenoir, died at the scene.

A medical helicopter transported the passenger to Johnson City Medical Center. They are in serious condition.

The 47-year-old driver of the Silverado was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

Careless-and-reckless driving is likely to be the contributing factor in the collision, according to preliminary reports.

U.S. 321 was closed for two hours.

VIDEO: Caldwell County chorus teacher accused of embezzling from booster club

Caldwell County chorus teacher accused of embezzling from booster club

©2023 Cox Media Group