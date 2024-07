GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are looking for a driver who was involved in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The driver of a small SUV hit and killed the person at about 11:30 p.m. on Bessemer City Road, police said.

The SUV should have front-end damage from the collision.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. There is a reward that leads to an arrest.

